Vijay Deverakonda resumes shoot for 'Liger'

Actor Vijay Deverakonda updated his fans on Wednesday about his much-awaited Pan-India film 'Liger'. The actor, whose character is a boxer in the film, uploaded a picture from the sets, where he seems to be taking a breather in-between shots. Vijay confirmed the news with a tweet.



The shooting of the film, produced by Karan Johar and directed by Puri Jagannadh, was stopped due to growing cases of Covid-19. Now, that the shoots have resumed, the makers have decided to finish the production soon.

'Liger', which also stars actress Ananya Panday, will release in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.