Vijay Deverakonda- Sreeleela film regular shoot starts in Hyderabad from today!
Actor Vijay Deverakonda is wrapping his upcoming film, “Kushi.” His 13th film was launched with a formal pooja ceremony. On the other hand, happening young beauty Sreeleela is busy with as many as 8 crazy projects featuring star heroes, top directors and leading banners.
And here’s the much-awaited update on one of their keenly awaited movie. The latest updates reveal that the regular shoot of the film will commence in Hyderabad today. The film is a period cop action drama, and Vijay will be seen as a dutiful police officer in it. More details about the film’s cast and crew will be out in the coming days.
The film is being helmed by “Jersey” director Gowtam Tinnanuri. The film is produced on Sitara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas banner in Srikara Studios is presentation. Anirudh Ravichander is composing the music