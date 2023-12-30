Vijay Deverakonda to Rashmika: Tollywood celebrities choosing foreign destinations to welcome New Year

As the New Year approaches, Tollywood celebrities are adhering to the tradition of welcoming the upcoming year in glamorous foreign destinations. Here's a glimpse of where some of your favorite stars are planning to celebrate the New Year:





Mahesh Babu



Mahesh Babu is set to travel to New York to join his family in celebrating the arrival of the year 2024. Currently, his son is pursuing a course in New York. The actor is presently at the sets of ‘Guntur Kaaram’ and will soon reunite with his family.





Allu Arjun



Allu Arjun, who has received the first Natioanl Award from Telugu as ‘Best Actor’ this year has planned to celebrate the New Year with his family in Dubai. After the festive break, he plans to resume work on "Pushpa 2" in the first week of January.





Jr NTR



Jr NTR and his family have embarked on a trip to an overseas location for their New Year celebration. The specific location of NTR's celebration is yet to be disclosed, and he is expected to return to Hyderabad in the first week of January 2024.





Vijay Deverakonda



Having recently wrapped up filming for "Family Star" in the USA, Vijay Deverakonda is rumored to be welcoming the New Year in a foreign location. The specific destination has not been revealed yet.





Rashmika Mandanna



Known for her charm and stellar performances, Rashmika Mandanna has opted for an undisclosed international location to ring in the New Year in style with her close ones, away from the hustle and bustle of Hyderabad.