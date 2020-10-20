Vijay Deverakonda under Boyapati Srinu direction?

Vijay Deverakonda is one of the happening actors in the Tollywood film industry. The actor is currently busy working on the film Fighter, under the direction of Puri Jagannath. Interestingly, the reports reveal to us that the actor will be seen in a film, directed by Boyapati Srinu. Dil Raju is said to be in talks to bankroll the movie.

Dil Raju has the dates of Vijay Devarakonda and earlier, Mohana Krishna Indraganti came on board to direct the project for Dil Raju. Now, Dil Raju is looking at changing the director. Boayapti Srinu already narrated an interesting script to Dil Raju during the lockdown and most likely, the project is going to take off.

Vijay Devarakonda might take a final call on the project at the beginning of the next year. If everything goes well, the film begins in the second half of 2021.