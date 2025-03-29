Vijay Deverakonda vows to elevate telugu cinema with content-driven films

Sensational star Vijay Deverakonda has reaffirmed his commitment to strengthening Telugu cinema by focusing on content-driven projects. Speaking at the ‘What India Thinks Today’ program, hosted by TV9 in Delhi, the actor reflected on his journey, global recognition, and the evolution of Tollywood in the Pan-India wave.

Expressing gratitude for his fans, Vijay said, "Receiving global recognition and love from fans is an indescribable joy. Not everyone gets these opportunities, and while every film may not be a success, I’m lucky to have unwavering support." He highlighted how technology has bridged audiences worldwide, drawing comparisons to the rise of Korean content like K-dramas and BTS.

Addressing the Pan-India trend, Vijay credited visionary filmmakers like SS Rajamouli for taking risks with films like Baahubali. He also acknowledged directors like Nag Ashwin, Tharun Bhascker, and Sandeep Reddy Vanga, who launched their careers with him, emphasizing the collective effort behind Tollywood’s success.

On his upcoming film ‘Kingdom’, Vijay shared his excitement about the overwhelming response to the teaser, boosted by voiceovers from NTR, Suriya, and Ranbir Kapoor in Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi, respectively. He concluded, "I want to bring fresh stories to audiences and contribute to the success of Tollywood."