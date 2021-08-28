Vijay Deverakonda's new strategy shocks all!

Vijay Deverakonda is currently busy with Puri Jagannath's LIGER. Vijay pinned big hopes on the film's success and it is a pan-India film. The actor is trying to gain a craze in North India as well. Interestingly, Vijay wants to do only pan-India films from now.

We hear that director Shiva Nirvana recently approached Vijay Deverakonda with an interesting story but the actor has rejected the same that the film has no pan-India appeal. Shiva's story is a love drama with a native touch but Vijay is in no mood to do regular films.



Vijay has sent a clear indication to everyone approaching him that he would be doing films only with the pan-India appeal. If LIGER becomes a flop, Vijay might have to change his strategy again. For now, he is fully confident in the success of the movie.

