Vijay Deverakonda's song triggers sensation

The youth sensation Vijay Deverakonda will next be seen in an intense romantic entertainer 'World Famous Lover' helmed by Kranthi Madhav. Raashi Khanna, Aishwarya Rajesh, Catherine Tresa and Izabelle Leite are the heroines in the film for which music is scored by Gopi Sunder.

The makers recently released the first song of the film "My Love." It's a haunting melody with soulful vocals from Srikrishna, Ramya Behera and catchy lyrics by Rahman. Vijay Deverakonda is seen deeply in love with all the heroines in the song.

Meanwhile, the views for the chartbuster romantic song of the film have gone past the two million mark and still counting, aver makers 'World Famous Lover' is bankrolled by K A Vallabha under his banner Creative Commercials and presented by K S Rama Rao. The film is scheduled for release on February 14.



