Live
- 3M India enables Solar-Powered Healthcare Infrastructure for Last-Mile Access to rural Medical Services
- "Sardar Sarvai Papanna Goud "was the Symbol of BC's Self Respect. DC Valluri Kranti
- Consul General of America meets Chief Minister Siddaramaiah
- Scholarships for Students
- Decision to Withhold Temple Development Funds Sparks Controversy
- Andhra Pradesh: Newly appointed MLCs under governor quota takes oath, thanks Jagan
- Yulu Partners with Zepto to Scale Green Hyperlocal Deliveries
- Vijay- Sam’s ‘Kushi’ gets clean ‘U’ censor!
- Saiyami Kher says Yuvraj Singh’s story inspired her
- World Mosquito Day 2023 Date, history, and significance
Just In
Vijay- Sam’s ‘Kushi’ gets clean ‘U’ censor!
Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu starrer “Kushi,” a pan-Indian romantic entertainer, is all set to release in cinemas on September 1, 2023
Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu starrer “Kushi,” a pan-Indian romantic entertainer, is all set to release in cinemas on September 1, 2023. Both actors have pinned their hopes on this film, directed by Shiva Nirvana.
As per the buzz, recent reports indicate that the movie has completed the censorship process and has been granted a U certificate. If this news holds true, “Kushi” will mark Vijay’s second film with a clean U certificate, following “Pellichoopulu.” However, an official announcement from the makers is still awaited.
Jayaram, Sachin Khedakar, Murali Sharma, Lakshmi, Ali, Rohini, Vennela Kishore, Rahul Ramakrishna, Srikanth Iyengar, and Saranya Pradeep played pivotal roles in this movie, produced by Mythri Movie Makers. Hesham Abdul Wahab is the music director for the film.