Vijay- Sam’s ‘Kushi’ gets clean ‘U’ censor!

Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu starrer “Kushi,” a pan-Indian romantic entertainer, is all set to release in cinemas on September 1, 2023. Both actors have pinned their hopes on this film, directed by Shiva Nirvana.

As per the buzz, recent reports indicate that the movie has completed the censorship process and has been granted a U certificate. If this news holds true, “Kushi” will mark Vijay’s second film with a clean U certificate, following “Pellichoopulu.” However, an official announcement from the makers is still awaited.

Jayaram, Sachin Khedakar, Murali Sharma, Lakshmi, Ali, Rohini, Vennela Kishore, Rahul Ramakrishna, Srikanth Iyengar, and Saranya Pradeep played pivotal roles in this movie, produced by Mythri Movie Makers. Hesham Abdul Wahab is the music director for the film.