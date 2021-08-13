Vijay Sethupathi as antagonist to Balakrishna?

Nandamuri Balakrishna is shooting for "Akhanda" and the shoot of the film reached the final stages. There are rumors that the film may hit the screens during the Dasara season. Balakrishna signed a mass entertainer in the direction of Gopichand Malineni and the film is inspired by real-life incidents.

The shoot commences next month. Varalaxmi Sarathkumar has been roped in for a crucial role and she signed the project long ago.

As per the ongoing buzz in film circles, critically acclaimed actor Vijay Sethupathi is on the board for this project.

The discussions are in the final stages and Vijay Sethupathi is trying to accommodate the dates. The hunt for the leading lady is currently on. Mythri Movie Makers are the producers and this film is aimed for summer 2022 release.