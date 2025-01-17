Vijay Sethupathi shines as ‘Bold Kannan’ in ‘ACE’ glimpse

The highly anticipated film ACE, starring the beloved Makkal Selvan Vijay Sethupathi, has dropped its exclusive glimpse, sparking excitement across audiences. Directed by Arumugakumar, the film promises to be a high-energy commercial entertainer, featuring a star-studded cast including Rukmini Vasanth, Yogi Babu, B.S. Avinash, Divya Pillai, and Rajkumar in key roles.

The newly released teaser provides a glimpse of Vijay Sethupathi as the charismatic 'Bold Kannan,' an intriguing character with a powerful presence. In the sneak peek, Sethupathi is seen confidently walking through an airport in Malaysia, engaging in action-packed sequences, celebrating in vibrant dance numbers, and showcasing his fearless attitude on the streets—giving fans a taste of the dynamic, multi-faceted character he brings to life. His portrayal has already captured attention for its depth and energy, leaving fans eagerly speculating about the character's arc.

With stunning cinematography by Karan Bhagat Raut and a captivating score from Justin Prabhakaran, ACE promises to be a visual and auditory spectacle. The film's editing by Fenny Oliver and art direction by A.K. Muthu further enhance its cinematic appeal.

Produced under the banner of 7CS Entertainment, ACE boasts a substantial budget, ensuring a grand production. The release of the teaser and glimpse has already set social media abuzz, generating millions of views and making ACE one of the most highly anticipated films of the year.