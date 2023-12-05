Vikram K Kumar launches ‘Thikamaka Thanda’ movie trailer

Director Vikram K Kumar who bagged a blockbuster recently with Amazon original series ‘Dhootha’ launches the trailer of the film “Thikamaka Thanda.” Film director Venkat, heroes Harikrishna and Ramakrishna, heroines annie and Rekha Nirosha were also present at the event.

After watching the trailer, Vikram K Kumar congratulated the movie team. The songs and teaser released so far from this movie have received good response. Very soon the movie team is ready to organize the pre-release event of this movie in a grand manner. The movie “Thikamaka Thanda” is all set hit screens on December 15.

Vikram K Kumar said, “The trailer is very interesting. The concept chosen by Venkat seemed very new. This movie should give good success to Harikrishna, Ramakrishna, annie and Rekha Nirosha.” He also said that he wants the film to be a big success for Venkat and producers.