Live
- Aamir Khan rescued after being stranded for 24 hrs due to Cyclone Michaung
- CBI searches 13 locations in Rs 820cr 'suspicious' transaction case
- INS Sumedha-- Mission deployed at Antsiranana, Madagascar
- Cyclone Michaung makes landfall near Bapatla, winds with speed 90 km predicted at coast
- Focus on World Cup as India, England search for answers in three-match T20I series
- Cash-for-query row: Delhi HC renotifies Mahua Moitra’s defamation case to Dec 11
- FIIs inflows strong with net buy of more than Rs 17K crore in last 8 sessions
- Saddened, but will be available to activists, says Mohd Azharuddin
- Suspense over, Revanth New CM of Telangana
- Traders advised caution for next two days as market is overheated
Just In
Vikram K Kumar launches ‘Thikamaka Thanda’ movie trailer
Director Vikram K Kumar who bagged a blockbuster recently with Amazon original series ‘Dhootha’ launches the trailer of the film “Thikamaka Thanda.”
Director Vikram K Kumar who bagged a blockbuster recently with Amazon original series ‘Dhootha’ launches the trailer of the film “Thikamaka Thanda.” Film director Venkat, heroes Harikrishna and Ramakrishna, heroines annie and Rekha Nirosha were also present at the event.
After watching the trailer, Vikram K Kumar congratulated the movie team. The songs and teaser released so far from this movie have received good response. Very soon the movie team is ready to organize the pre-release event of this movie in a grand manner. The movie “Thikamaka Thanda” is all set hit screens on December 15.
Vikram K Kumar said, “The trailer is very interesting. The concept chosen by Venkat seemed very new. This movie should give good success to Harikrishna, Ramakrishna, annie and Rekha Nirosha.” He also said that he wants the film to be a big success for Venkat and producers.