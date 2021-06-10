Vinayak in Ayyappanum Koshiyum remake?

VV Vinayak is one of the successful directors in the Telugu film industry. The director wanted to take a full-time plunge into acting but because of several reasons, it did not happen. Dil Raju started the film Seenayya with Vinayak but things did not work and the project has been shelved. Now, we hear that the director will play a cameo in the Ayyappanum Koshiyum remake.

Ayyappanum Koshiyum remake features Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati in the lead roles. Saagar K Chandra is the director of the film. The buzz is that Vinayak will be seen as a close advisor to Rana Daggubati in the film. The director will be seen for less time in the film but we hear that the scene will leave a big impact.



Trivikram Srinivas is giving the screenplay and dialogues for the movie. The complete details of the film will come out soon.

