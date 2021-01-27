Vinayak's film with Chiranjeevi: Not Shelved

Tollywood: Megastar Chiranjeevi worked with VV Vinayak for the remake of Tagore. The success of the movie made both the director and actor close to each other. Later, Vinayak worked for the comeback film Megastar. Both were supposed to work for the remake of Lucifer but things did not work out. However, Chiranjeevi promised a film to Vinayak.

Vinayak is currently getting ready to direct the Bollywood remake of Chatrapathi. As soon as he wraps up the project, Chiranjeevi will be ready to do a film with Vinayak. Vinayak already hired writers to begin work on the script. In the meantime, Chiranjeevi will finish Acharya, Lucifer remake, and Vedhalam remake.

Vinayak is struggling with a series of flops and he badly needs a success that can bring him back to the star league. Chiranjeevi already discussed a couple of ideas with Vinayak and the ball is in Vinayak's court now!