Viral Video: Actress Niveda Pethuraj refuses police check

Nivetha Pethuraj, a well-known actress in Tollywood with a string of successful films, has recently found herself at the centre of an internet storm. A video featuring Nivetha engaging in a heated exchange with the police has gone viral, leading to widespread speculation and commentary among netizens.

In the controversial video, Nivetha Pethuraj's car is stopped by the police for a routine check. The police officer, who appears to be wearing an unusual combination of a uniform and Crocs, asks her to open the trunk of her car. Nivetha insists that all her papers are in order and tries to divert the conversation, stating, "I am going to the road. The papers are all correct." Despite her protests, the police officer insists on following protocol and demands that she open the trunk. Niveda repeatedly refuses, citing personal reasons and honour, making the situation increasingly tense.



During the exchange, Nivetha notices someone recording the incident and attempts to turn the camera away. This act has only fueled further speculation among viewers.



The video has elicited a variety of responses from netizens. Many are skeptical of the video's authenticity, pointing out the odd detail of the police officer wearing Crocs as a significant indicator of a possible setup. Comments suggesting that this might be a publicity stunt have flooded social media, with some sarcastically praising Niveda's acting skills in the video.



https://x.com/Karthikkkk_7/status/1795883722673135776



Currently, Nivetha Pethuraj has no upcoming film projects announced, leading to further speculation that this video might be an attempt to generate buzz and maintain public interest. The actress has yet to provide any clarification or statement regarding the incident, leaving room for ongoing debate.



Nivetha Pethuraj was last seen in the successful 2023 film 'Das Ka Dhamki' alongside Vishwak Sen. The film was well-received, cementing her status in Tollywood. She also appeared in the Hindi web series 'Kaala,' showcasing her versatility as an actress. Despite these achievements, her current slate of projects appears empty, both in Tollywood and the Tamil film industry, where she initially debuted.

