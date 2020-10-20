Visa issues for Mahesh Babu's movie?

Superstar Mahesh Babu is playing the lead role in the upcoming Telugu film titled Sarkaru Vaari Paata. Parasuram is the director of the film and Keerthy Suresh plays the leading lady. The film's shoot was supposed to begin by now. But, due to several reasons, there is no clarity on when the film actually begins. The rumour is that the film unit is facing visa issues for flying to the USA for the shoot of the movie.

The film will be shot in the USA for more than a month. The makers are unsure about starting the shoot because of the delay in processing the visas. The makers are already trying their best to come up with resolving these issues, as early as possible.

Anil Sunkara is producing the movie under AK Entertainments banner. Thaman S is the music director of the movie. Stay tuned to us for more details about the movie.