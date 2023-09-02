Vishal opens up on why he rejected Thalapathy’s ‘Leo’

Vishal said that Lokesh approached him for a role in “Leo.” The actor stated that he was busy with another film then and added that he couldn’t act in two movies at a time.

After the successful “Jailer,” Thalapathy Vijay starring “Leo” is the next big release from Kollywood. Lokesh Kanagaraj , who gave a solid blockbuster to Kamal Haasan with “Vikram” is directing this film. But, not many people know that actor Vishal missed being part of this action flick?

While promoting his upcoming film “Mark Antony,” Vishal spoke about the same. Vishal said that Lokesh approached him for a role in “Leo.” The actor stated that he was busy with another film then and added that he couldn’t act in two movies at a time. Vishal said he would become a split personality if he acted in two films simultaneously.

Vishal said, “I apologised to Lokesh as he needed me to dedicate four months to ‘Leo.’ I couldn’t do it due to ‘Thupparivaalan 2.’” Vishal is both the lead actor and director of this sequel and hence, he didn’t want to do multiple tasks simultaneously.