Vishwak Sen launches ‘Krishna Ghattam’ trailer

'Krishna Ghattam,' an upcoming social drama that promises to be novel and soul-stirring. This fusion drama, which is based on real-life events, has already won the Moody Crab Film Festival's Best Feature Film Award, thereby cementing its place in cinematic history. The Sindhudurg Film Festival's Semi-Finalist status is another feather in its crown. Written and directed by Suresh Palla, the film is coming from Wild Virtue Creations. 'Krishna Ghattam' boasts a stellar ensemble cast featuring Chaitanya Krishna, Maya Nelluri, Sasha Singh, Duvvasi Mohan, Vinay Nallakadi, and Dr Venkat Govada.

Beloved actor Vishwak Sen has unveiled the movie's rousing trailer. A compelling narrative and a thorough aesthetic experience can be expected from this high-brow film.

"For us, 'Krishna Ghattam' is more than just a movie. It's a stirring example of the human spirit's resilience, especially because its scenes and situations are based on true incidents," the makers said, thanking Vishwak Sen for supporting their endeavour.

"I am honoured to be a part of 'Krishna Ghattam', a tale that deeply touches the human spirit. The fact that the movie was honoured at prominent film festivals is proof of our team's commitment and skill," said Chaitanya Krishna.

The soulful movie has got music composed by PR, whose score aids in conveying emotional depth. The soundtrack for 'Krishna Ghattam' promises to be moving and uplifting. Surya Vinay's expert cinematography and editing are among the other key highlights.