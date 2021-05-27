Vishwaksen making use of lockdown totally!

Vishwaksen wraps up dubbing for 'Paagal'Young hero Vishwaksen has two projects on hand right now. One of them is Paagal and the other one is the remake of the Tamil film Oh My Kadavule. The post-production work of Paagal is delayed due to the pandemic but Vishwaksen has taken extra effort to finish the film's dubbing.



Following all safety precautions, the actor finished the film's dubbing work. The film was supposed to release this month but postponed indefinitely. The film unit will soon announce the film's release date.



Not just that, the actor is making sure to come up with back to back projects once the pandemic comes to an end. The young hero is listening to the scripts and is making use of the lockdown totally. He is extremely happy on the same.



With Ee Nagaraniki Emaindi and Falaknuma Das, Vishwak shot to fame in Telugu and is currently emerging as a good actor with strong fan base.

