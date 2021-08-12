Vishwaksen to become a director again!

Young Hero Vishwak Sen who is awaiting the release of his upcoming film 'Paagal' featuring Nivetha Pethuraj as the female lead has grabbed the attention of the audience by announcing that he will come up with yet another film very soon. Naresh Kuppilli is wielding the megaphone for this project.

"I am currently busy writing the script for the film. It will have Hyderabad backdrop and will showcase a story of a Hyderabad guy. I will be releasing the film in Telugu and Hindi languages," said Vishwak Sen who has already marked his directorial debut with 'Falaknuma Das' and is all set to wield the megaphone again.

The actor made his debut with the film Vellipomakey and then shot to fame with the project Ee Nagaraniki Emaindi. Later, he gained a fan base.

His next film Paagal is slated for a grand release on 14th August.