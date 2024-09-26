Vishwam Unveils Heartwarming Song 'Mondi Thalli Pilla’

People Media Factory and Chitralayam Studios have released the second song, "Mondi Thalli Pilla Nuvvu," from the upcoming film Vishwam, starring Macho Star Gopichand and Kavya Thapar. Directed by Sreenu Vaitla, the film is gaining attention after its teaser launch.

Produced by TG Vishwa Prasad and Venu Donepudi, Vishwam promises to be a high-budget entertainer. The first song, "Morocco Maguva," became a big hit, and now the second song is creating buzz. "Mondi Thalli Pilla Nuvvu" is a heartwarming song about motherly love, composed by Chaitan Bharadwaj. Sri Harsha Emani wrote the touching lyrics, and Sahithi Chaganti’s beautiful voice has made the song even more special.

The song focuses on the emotional bond between a mother and daughter, giving a glimpse into the film's storyline and sparking curiosity about Gopichand’s character.

Vishwam has a talented crew, including cinematographer KV Guhan, writer Gopi Mohan, editor Amar Reddy Kudumula, and art director Kiran Manne. The movie is set to release on October 11 as a special Dussehra gift to audiences.