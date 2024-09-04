  • Menu
Vyjayanthi Films Donates Rs 20 Lakhs to Telangana CM Relief Fund for Flood Aid

Vyjayanthi Films, a well-known production house, has donated Rs 20 lakhs to the Telangana Chief Minister's Relief Fund to help with flood relief efforts in the state.

This donation will support the ongoing work to provide essential supplies and assistance to people affected by the severe flooding in Telangana. The gesture shows the film industry's commitment to helping the state during tough times.

The Telangana government is working hard to coordinate relief efforts, and contributions like this are important to ensure that help reaches those who need it quickly.

