- 97% of Educators in Bangalore, Delhi, and Hyderabad Eager to Integrate AI for Improved Teaching, Finds Digii Survey
- MG Windsor, India's First Intelligent CUV to Offer Business-Class Comfort with ‘AeroGlide’ Design
- Microsoft Brings Qualcomm-Powered Surface Devices to Businesses
- NxtWave and NSDC Launches SkillUp India 4.0, an Initiative for Upskilling and Employee Connect Program to Transform the Lives of Over 30 Lakh Students Nationwide
- Hartalika Teej 2024: Clarifying the Observance Date
- Fortune 500 company Eaton to invest in T.N., establish R&D centre
- Saera Electric Auto Limited Sets Growth Targets for FY 2024; Expands Dealer Network Across India
- "India Needs a Unified Online Gaming Regulator," says Gujarat National Law University in New Report
- Snapchat to Introduce Ads in Chat Tab Next to Messages from Friends
- Sensex down by 202 points, Nifty drops below 25,200
Vyjayanthi Films Donates Rs 20 Lakhs to Telangana CM Relief Fund for Flood Aid
Vyjayanthi Films, a well-known production house, has donated Rs 20 lakhs to the Telangana Chief Minister's Relief Fund to help with flood relief efforts in the state.
This donation will support the ongoing work to provide essential supplies and assistance to people affected by the severe flooding in Telangana. The gesture shows the film industry's commitment to helping the state during tough times.
This donation will support the ongoing work to provide essential supplies and assistance to people affected by the severe flooding in Telangana. The gesture shows the film industry's commitment to helping the state during tough times.
The Telangana government is working hard to coordinate relief efforts, and contributions like this are important to ensure that help reaches those who need it quickly.
