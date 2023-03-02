'Waltair Veerayya' Movie Marks Record 50-Day Run Across Multiple Theaters

Megastar Chiranjeevi's latest film, 'Waltair Veerayya', has added another feather to its cap by completing 50 days of theatrical run in a whopping 69 direct centers - a record in recent times. The film has broken Chiranjeevi's previous box office records, collecting his career-best share of nearly 130 Crores worldwide. 'Waltair Veerayya' emerged as the highest-grossing film of 2023, receiving positive word of mouth and leveraging the holiday season to its advantage. In terms of ROI, the film stands as the most profitable venture for the Megastar, becoming the first of his films to cross the 20/25/30 Crores mark.

The success of 'Waltair Veerayya' has brought immense joy to Chiranjeevi's fans, especially after his last three films, 'Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy', 'Acharya', and 'Godfather', ended up with losses for buyers. Many thought that the Megastar had lost his box office pull, but he made a solid comeback with 'Waltair Veerayya', proving that he still holds immense power in the industry.

The film had released alongside Balakrishna's 'Veera Simha Reddy' during the Sankranti festival, and emerged victorious in their box office clash. The movie's theatrical run will complete 50 days on March 3, 2023, and an event is scheduled to take place on the same day at Sandhya 70 mm theater in RTC X Roads, Hyderabad, from 9 PM onwards. Mega fans are expected to turn up in large numbers for the night show, and the occasion will undoubtedly be celebrated with great fervor.