Want to Date Trisha?; Here's what you have to do!

Trisha Krishnan is one of the popular heroines in the movie industry who is currently working to make a comeback in a Telugu film soon. Interestingly, the actress is passing time during the lockdown period by talking to friends and interacting with the fans. Recently, she revealed that she is single. Trisha has given clarity on her relationship status saying that she is not dating anyone.

Trisha acknowledged a post which read: "I'm no longer dating. If you're interested in me, I need a 500-word essay on how you will not waste my time," and she shared the same on her Instagram stories. This clearly indicates that Trisha can be impressed with a 500-word-essay.

On the film front, Trisha's long-delayed Paramapatham Vilayattu is expected to release post lockdown. She is also acting in Mani Ratnam's next movie.