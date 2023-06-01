Watch Galli Chinnadi Video Song | Mem Famous | Goreti Venkanna | Sumanth Prabhas | Kalyan Nayak

Watch Galli Chinnadi Video Song from #MemFamous. Sung by Goreti Venkanna.

The Song was originally composed and written by - Goreti Venkanna

Music Arranged and Directed by Kalyan Nayak

Song Mixed and Mastered by Vivek Thomas, Kochi, vtp studios

Mix Assist- Aditya.G, The sounddock, Hyderabad

Rhythms Karthik Vamshi

Music Label: Lahari Music







