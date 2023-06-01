Live
- Heart attacks associated with faster cognitive decline over years: Study
- Khap Delegation To Meet With President Murmu To Demand Justice For The Protesting Wrestlers
- Rajini’s Jailer wraps up its shoot
- ChatGPT maker OpenAI nears record 1bn unique users monthly: Report
- Rajnikanth to lock horns with Arjun Sarja in Lokesh Kangaraj’s film
- ‘Nikhil 20’ next gets a powerful title
- Nikhil's Latest Movie Swayambhu First Look Out
- Franco Mulakkal Resigns As Jalandhar Bishop
- Telangana Formation Day: TSRTC announces DA to employees, to disburse with June salary
- YS Viveka murder case: YS Bhaskar Reddy moves CBI court for bail
Watch Galli Chinnadi Video Song | Mem Famous | Goreti Venkanna | Sumanth Prabhas | Kalyan Nayak
Watch Galli Chinnadi Video Song from #MemFamous. Sung by Goreti Venkanna.
The Song was originally composed and written by - Goreti Venkanna
Music Arranged and Directed by Kalyan Nayak
Song Mixed and Mastered by Vivek Thomas, Kochi, vtp studios
Mix Assist- Aditya.G, The sounddock, Hyderabad
Rhythms Karthik Vamshi
Music Label: Lahari Music
