  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > Entertainment > Tollywood

Watch Galli Chinnadi Video Song | Mem Famous | Goreti Venkanna | Sumanth Prabhas | Kalyan Nayak

Watch Galli Chinnadi Video Song | Mem Famous | Goreti Venkanna | Sumanth Prabhas | Kalyan Nayak
x
Highlights

Watch Galli Chinnadi Video Song from #MemFamous. Sung by Goreti Venkanna.

Watch Galli Chinnadi Video Song from #MemFamous. Sung by Goreti Venkanna.

The Song was originally composed and written by - Goreti Venkanna

Music Arranged and Directed by Kalyan Nayak

Song Mixed and Mastered by Vivek Thomas, Kochi, vtp studios

Mix Assist- Aditya.G, The sounddock, Hyderabad

Rhythms Karthik Vamshi

Music Label: Lahari Music



Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X