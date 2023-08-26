Watch Osi Pellama Song Lyrical Video From Kushi | Vijay Deverakonda, Samantha

Here is the lyrical video of the electrifying "Osi Pellama" song from 'Kushi' starring Vijay Deverakonda, Samantha & Others. A Shiva Nirvana Entertainer. A Hesham Abdul Wahab Musical





Song Credits:-

Osi Pellama

Music Composed, Arranged & Programmed by Hesham Abdul Wahab

Lyrics by Shiva Nirvana

Sung by Rahul Sipligunj & Saketh

Musician Credits:

Chorus : Vrusha Balu, Devu Mathew, Lakshmi, Ashitha Ajith

Nadaswaram: Bala

Electric Guitar: Godfray Emmanuel

Percussions: Krishna Kishore

Music Assistants: Suroor Musthafa & George Thomas PV

Artist Co-ordination: K.D Vincent & Don Vincent

Song Mixed and Mastered by

Eric Pillai (Future Sound Of Bombay)

Recording Engineers:

Suroor Musthafa @HW Studio Cochin

George Thomas PV @HW Studio Cochin

Midhun Manoj @Soundtown Studios Chennai

Vishnu Shankar @Soundtown Studios Chennai

Biju James @UNO Records Chennai

Abin Ponnachan @UNO Records Chennai

Audio Recording Studios:

HW Studio Cochin

Soundtown Studios Chennai

UNO Records Chennai

Cast - Vijay Deverakonda, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Jayaram, Sachin Khedakar, Murali Sharma, Lakshmi, Ali, Rohini, Vennela Kishore, Rahul Ramakrishna, Srikanth Iyengar and Saranya Pradeep

Technical Crew:

Make Up : Basha

Costumes : P.Venkat

Stylist: Rajesh

Production Executive: Denkala RamaKrishna

Production Controller: Shaik Shekshavali

Art Directors : Uttara kumar Surisetty, Chandrika

Stunts : Peter Hein, V.Venkat

Choreography: Choreography: Raju Sundaram, Brinda, Pony Verma

P.R.O : GSK Media

Writing Assistance : Naresh babu.P

Publicity Designer: Kabilan

Co-Director: Suresh kumar

Production Designer: Jayashree Lakshminarayanan

Executive Producer : Dinesh Narasimhan

Editing : Prawin Pudi

Music : Hesham Abdul Wahab

D.O.P : G.Murali

C.E.O : Cherry

Marketing : First Show

Colorist : Vivek Anand

Mix Engineer : kannan ganapath

Sound design: Sync Cinema

D.I & SOUND MIX : ANNAPURNA STUDIOS

VFX : MATRIX

PRODUCERS : NAVEEN YERNENI RAVI SHANKAR YELAMANCHILI

STORY - SCREENPLAY - DIALOGUES - DIRECTION : SHIVA NIRVANA