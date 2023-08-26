Live
- Watch Osi Pellama Song Lyrical Video From Kushi | Vijay Deverakonda, Samantha
Watch Osi Pellama Song Lyrical Video From Kushi | Vijay Deverakonda, Samantha
Here is the lyrical video of the electrifying "Osi Pellama" song from 'Kushi' starring Vijay Deverakonda, Samantha & Others. A Shiva Nirvana...
Here is the lyrical video of the electrifying "Osi Pellama" song from 'Kushi' starring Vijay Deverakonda, Samantha & Others. A Shiva Nirvana Entertainer. A Hesham Abdul Wahab Musical
Song Credits:-
Osi Pellama
Music Composed, Arranged & Programmed by Hesham Abdul Wahab
Lyrics by Shiva Nirvana
Sung by Rahul Sipligunj & Saketh
Musician Credits:
Chorus : Vrusha Balu, Devu Mathew, Lakshmi, Ashitha Ajith
Nadaswaram: Bala
Electric Guitar: Godfray Emmanuel
Percussions: Krishna Kishore
Music Assistants: Suroor Musthafa & George Thomas PV
Artist Co-ordination: K.D Vincent & Don Vincent
Song Mixed and Mastered by
Eric Pillai (Future Sound Of Bombay)
Recording Engineers:
Suroor Musthafa @HW Studio Cochin
George Thomas PV @HW Studio Cochin
Midhun Manoj @Soundtown Studios Chennai
Vishnu Shankar @Soundtown Studios Chennai
Biju James @UNO Records Chennai
Abin Ponnachan @UNO Records Chennai
Audio Recording Studios:
HW Studio Cochin
Soundtown Studios Chennai
UNO Records Chennai
Cast - Vijay Deverakonda, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Jayaram, Sachin Khedakar, Murali Sharma, Lakshmi, Ali, Rohini, Vennela Kishore, Rahul Ramakrishna, Srikanth Iyengar and Saranya Pradeep
Technical Crew:
Make Up : Basha
Costumes : P.Venkat
Stylist: Rajesh
Production Executive: Denkala RamaKrishna
Production Controller: Shaik Shekshavali
Art Directors : Uttara kumar Surisetty, Chandrika
Stunts : Peter Hein, V.Venkat
Choreography: Choreography: Raju Sundaram, Brinda, Pony Verma
P.R.O : GSK Media
Writing Assistance : Naresh babu.P
Publicity Designer: Kabilan
Co-Director: Suresh kumar
Production Designer: Jayashree Lakshminarayanan
Executive Producer : Dinesh Narasimhan
Editing : Prawin Pudi
Music : Hesham Abdul Wahab
D.O.P : G.Murali
C.E.O : Cherry
Marketing : First Show
Colorist : Vivek Anand
Mix Engineer : kannan ganapath
Sound design: Sync Cinema
D.I & SOUND MIX : ANNAPURNA STUDIOS
VFX : MATRIX
PRODUCERS : NAVEEN YERNENI RAVI SHANKAR YELAMANCHILI
STORY - SCREENPLAY - DIALOGUES - DIRECTION : SHIVA NIRVANA