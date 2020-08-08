Welcome To The Married Club: Tollywood Celebrities Wish Rana And Miheeka Through Social Media

Yes… Rana and Miheeka are now officially 'Husband and Wife'… The wedding of this couple took place at Ramanaidu Studio in a gala manner amidst the close knits of family members. The wedding took place both in both Marwari and Telugu traditions. Keeping in mind all the Covid-19 precautionary measures a bio-secure environment will be created for a hassle-free wedding.

Here are a few Tollywood celebrities who wished Rana and Miheeka through social media… Have a look!

Namrata Shirodkar









Namrata dropped the 'Mehndi'pic of this adorable couple and showered all her love with this post and welcomed them to the 'Married' club… She wrote, "My dear @ranadaggubati, you're officially married!! 🤗🤗 Welcome to the club 🥳🥳Sending you love, blessings and loads of happiness !! Congratulations to you and @miheeka 🎉🎉."

Mahesh Babu









Mahesh Babu also posted the 'Mehndi' pic of this cute couple and congratulated them… He wrote, "Congratulations on your wedding @ranadaggubati & @miheeka!! Wishing you both a lifetime of love and happiness 😊".

Sudheer Babu





Congratulations big man. Super duper wishes for your love journey 🤗🤗@RanaDaggubati — Sudheer Babu (@isudheerbabu) August 8, 2020





Sudheer Babu congratulated Rana and wished him for his love journey…









Well, many Tollywood stars have left their comments to this post and wished the couple and showered all their love on them…

Shruti Hassan

Wishing you both both a lifetime of happiness !!!! 🌸

Kajal Aggarwal

Wish you both a lifetime of togetherness and happiness ❤️

Shriya Saran

Stunning... you both look divine…

Khushbu Sundar

Congratulations Junior. Your happiness matters the most.❤️❤️❤️❤️

Lakshmi Manchu

Happiness, love and madness you two! ❤️

Bipasha Basu

Look good together ❤️God bless you both!

Amala Paul

Bless you two in love and love and love ❤️❤️❤️

Earlier speaking to media, Suresh Babu said, "Everybody who will attend the wedding will get tested for Covid-19. We will also keep sanitisers across the venue and maintain social distancing. It's a happy occasion and we want to make it a safe one too."

We wish a happy married life to Miheeka and Rana… Congratulations dear!!!















