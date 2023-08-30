What’s happening in Vijay Deverakonda’s life?

Rowdy Boy Vijay Deverakonda is promoting his upcoming film “Kushi” in an aggressive way. After the disastrous “Liger,” The actor has pinned all his hopes on this Shiva Nirvana directorial, which has the gorgeous Samantha as the female lead.

The latest Insta story of Vijay Deverakonda has raised eyebrows of one and all. Vijay is seen holding someone’s hand in the posted picture. Vijay wrote, “Lots happening but this one’s truly special – announcing soon.”

Does the Insta story have anything to do with Vijay’s personal life? Is it about his new project or brand endorsement? Or is it a promotional tactic? We need to hear it from Vijay Deverakonda himself.

A few netizens are of the opinion that the Insta story is an indication of Vijay Deverakonda’s love life. Some feel that it is just a promotional tactic of the actor. From, the initial days of his career, Vijay is seen promoting his films in a different way. Now, we have to wait what is it now.

Recently, Vishwak Sen also made a statement like this and later revealed that it is a reality show for Aha. Some say that Vijay is also trying to fool audience like this.