Why is Allu Arjun Avoiding Certain Media Outlets

Icon Star Allu Arjun has been noticeably avoiding certain media outlets since the recent election results, raising eyebrows across the industry. Today, he's set to attend the pre-release event of Maruthi Nagar Subramanyam, but what’s intriguing is that only a few select media houses have been invited.

Usually, when a big star like Allu Arjun or a director like Sukumar is involved, these events are lavish, with extensive media coverage. But this time, the invitation list seems to be carefully curated, leaving out some media outlets known to be supportive of Pawan Kalyan.

This has led to speculation that Allu Arjun might be distancing himself from media houses aligned with his uncle and fellow actor-politician Pawan Kalyan. Whether this is a strategic move or just a temporary phase is unclear, but it has certainly sparked discussions among fans and industry insiders.

As the event approaches, many are curious to see how this will play out and what it might mean for Allu Arjun’s future media interactions. For now, it’s clear that the actor is taking a more cautious approach to his public appearances, and the reasons behind it are generating a lot of buzz.