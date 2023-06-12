Why is Nikhil maintaining silence on ‘Spy’ first single

The recently released teaser for hero Nikhil’s upcoming pan-India film, “Spy,” created enough buzz with its concept. The Spy thriller is based on the mysterious death of India’s freedom struggle icon Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose.



Meanwhile, Spy’s makers released the film’s first single earlier today. Titled “Jhoom Jhoom,” the song is a breezy and melodious romantic number composed by Vishal Chandrasekhar. Now, Nikhil’s total silence on the song release is raising several eyebrows. The actor hasn’t shared the song on his social media pages even after several hours of its release.

There have been speculations that Nikhil and Spy’s producers are having issues regarding the film’s release date. “Spy” is slated for a pan-India release on June 29, and as per sources, Nikhil believes that 2 weeks are not enough to promote the film. The buzz is that Nikhil wants to postpone the film and release it after proper promotions. There is no clarity regarding this.

“Spy” has young actresses Iswarya Menon and Sanya Thakur in key roles. The film is directed and edited by Garry BH. K Rajashekhar Reddy has produced the movie apart from penning the story.