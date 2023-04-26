‘Wild Saala’ from ‘Agent’ makes fans go wild

Akhil Akkineni's "Agent" is nearing to the date of screens. The theatrical trailer got solid reach, and now all eyes are on the box office openings.



To take the wildness to the next level, the makers dropped the "Wild Saala" video song, which is making the fans go crazy.

Urvashi Rautela, who sizzled in "Waltair Veerayya" 'Boss Party,' looks smoking hot in this video song. The lyrics penned by Raghuram are catchy, and the music rendered by Bheems Ceciroleo brought an extra impetus. The makers did the right thing to have Bheems on board for this particular song. The action moves showcased in this one-and-a-half-minute video song are spectacular, promising the audiences a cracker of an action film in theatres.

Sravana Bhargavi, Bheems Ceciroleo, Swathi Reddy, and Amala Chembolu gave their vocals to this energetic song. Sakshi Vaidya is the heroine, and Mammootty plays an important role. Hip Hop Tamziha is the music composer for Agent. Let's see what Akhil and director Surender Reddy have in store for the audience.