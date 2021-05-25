Will Nagarjuna remake 'The Family Man' in Telugu?

Director duo Raj and DK are all set to come up with the much-awaited second season of Amazon Prime web series 'The Family Man' starring Manoj Bajpayee and Priyamani.

Touted to be an action thriller, Manoj Bajpayee is playing the role of an NIA agent in the movie. The first season of the web series became one of the biggest blockbusters and now the second season of The Family Man is all set to hit the internet on June 4. None other than Tollywood starlet like Samantha Akkineni played a crucial role in the movie. She is going to appear as an LTTE Terrorist in the film. Samantha is super excited to come up with her first-ever web series in her career. Recently, when asked which Telugu actor can be the best option to remake the series in Telugu, Samantha immediately replied that her father-in-law Nagarjuna Akkineni would be the best pick if ever the series will get remade in Telugu.

On the other hand, rumors are coming out that the makers are also going to come up with the third season of The Family Man. So, we have to wait and see if Nagarjuna will play a crucial role in the series or not.