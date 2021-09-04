  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > Entertainment > Tollywood

Will Prabhas oblige Gopichand's request?

Prabhas and Gopichand
x

Prabhas and Gopichand (File/Photo)

Highlights

  • Prabhas is good friends with many actors from the film industry. Gopichand is one among them.
  • Both earlier announced that they will act together if there is any interesting script.

Prabhas is good friends with many actors from the film industry. Gopichand is one among them. Both earlier announced that they will act together if there is any interesting script. The two actors also graced the occasion of Jil pre-release event.

Now, we hear that the two might make their presence on a stage once again. If the reports are true, Gopichand and Prabhas might grace the occasion of Seetimaarr pre-release event.

Gopichand plays the lead role in the film and he invited Prabhas for the function, as a special guest. As of now, there is no official confirmation on the same but Gopichand is confident that Prabhas will grace the occasion.

Tamannaah Bhatia plays the female lead in the film. Sampath Nandi is the film's director. The complete details of the same along with the official confirmation will be out soon.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X