Will Prabhas oblige Gopichand's request?

Prabhas is good friends with many actors from the film industry. Gopichand is one among them. Both earlier announced that they will act together if there is any interesting script. The two actors also graced the occasion of Jil pre-release event.

Now, we hear that the two might make their presence on a stage once again. If the reports are true, Gopichand and Prabhas might grace the occasion of Seetimaarr pre-release event.

Gopichand plays the lead role in the film and he invited Prabhas for the function, as a special guest. As of now, there is no official confirmation on the same but Gopichand is confident that Prabhas will grace the occasion.

Tamannaah Bhatia plays the female lead in the film. Sampath Nandi is the film's director. The complete details of the same along with the official confirmation will be out soon.