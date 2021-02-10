Will Venkatesh do Drishyam 2 remake?

Tollywood: Victory Venkatesh is a successful actor, with regard to remake projects. Venkatesh remade a lot of super hit films and tasted success in Telugu. Drishyam is one of the remakes that Venkatesh did in Telugu. The film has become a big hit even in Telugu. Now, Drishyam 2 is hitting the Amazon Prime Video platform.



Interestingly, there are reports that Venkatesh is considering doing this remake in Telugu again. Since he did the first part and scored a success, it is natural to do the second part as well. However, there is a divide talk about the same.

We do not have confirmation if Venkatesh is really interested to do the remake but with the film being made available on the popular streaming platforms, most of them might catch up with the original and might show less interest in the remake.

The talks are still in the early stages and nothing has been confirmed so far. Venkatesh is currently busy with the shoot of F3 and after this, he will act in the direction of Tharun Bhascker.