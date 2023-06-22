Live
- Large scale promotions to TS Police Officers
- Anna Bhagya Scheme Faces Potential Delay Yediyurappa Threatens to Protest
- Prashanth Neel turns screenwriter for a straight Telugu film
- Cyber fraudsters make yet another kill Udupi businessman relieved of Rs. 1.28 lakhs
- ‘Spy’ trailer: Nikhil comes with a solid power packed entertainer
- Vijay ‘Naa Ready’ song: A foot tapping number
- Prices of sacrificial animals shoot up
- Finance Ministry denies media reports on minimum pension for central government employees
- CVoter Snap Poll: Majority feel PM Modi successfully projecting soft power
- CVoter Snap Poll: Majority of Oppn voters feel Modi's US visit will help India
With ‘Adipurush’ suffering, ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ gets more runs in theatres
After Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan-starrer 'Adipurush' has dipped at the box-office, animated film 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' has got more shows added in India into the fourth week.
After Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan-starrer 'Adipurush' has dipped at the box-office, animated film 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' has got more shows added in India into the fourth week. 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' has entered the Rs 50 crore club, with theatres increasing shows in its fourth week, according to a statement.
The film has earned Rs 50 crore GBO in three weeks in India and $500 million globally. "Theatres have almost doubled the shows in its fourth week, with even IMAX and 4DX screens increasing their show count for the film," read the statement. 'Adipurush' on its Day 1 raked in Rs 37 crore in its Hindi version and minted only Rs 7 crore in all the Indian languages on its sixth day since release.