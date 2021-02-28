Worldwide collections of 'Uppena' in two weeks

Tollywood: Supreme star Sai Dharam Tej's younger brother Panja Vaishnav Tej marked his acting debut with 'Uppena' movie which recently hit the theatres on 12th and has been receiving a thumping response from the audience.

Featuring Kriti Shetty as the female lead, Sukumar's student Buchi Babu Sana marked his directorial debut with this romantic drama. The movie has kept the collections ringing at the box office and is grabbing the attention of the audience. Kollywood star Vijay Sethupathi played the main antagonist role in the film. The simple story, beautiful chemistry between leads and background music became the biggest plus points for this film which has earned 47.97 crores share at the box office in both the Telugu States in 2 weeks.

Nizam : Rs 14.05 Cr

Ceeded : Rs 7.70 Cr

UA : Rs 7.96 Cr

East : Rs 4.60 Cr

West : Rs 2.70 Cr

Guntur : Rs 2.80 Cr

Krishna: Rs 2.90 Cr

Nellore : Rs 1.66 Cr

AP/TS : Rs 44.37 Cr

ROI: Rs 2.50 Cr

Overseas: Rs 1.10 Cr

Worldwide: Rs 47.97 Cr