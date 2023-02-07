Writer Padmabhushan delivers substantial profits to the filmmakers.

Actor Suhas latest film, "Writer Padmabhushan," has had a successful opening weekend, both in the Telugu states and the USA. Despite a budget of only 4 crores, the movie has received positive reviews and is proving to be a profitable venture for its producers. A well-planned promotional campaign also contributed to its box office success.

In its opening weekend, "Writer Padmabhushan" earned over 5 crores worldwide, including over $200K in the US. The film's digital and satellite rights were sold to Zee Network, further adding to its profitability. The producers released the movie on a commission basis and are now reaping the rewards. They have also received offers from other language producers for the rights to the film's remake.



The film, directed by debutant Shanmukha Prashanth, was produced by Chai Bisket Films and Lahari Films banners.

