'Yamadonga' heroine is Coronavirus positive

Heroine-turned-MP Navaneet Kaur Rana, who represents Amaravati constituency in Maharashtra as an Independent, checked positive along with her husband. The 34-year-old was active as a heroine in Tamil, Telugu for six years after being introduced in Kannada cinema in 2004. She played the role of Rambha in the socio-fantasy film of Rajamouli – Yamadonga – released in 2007.

Kaur has already communicated the development to the people who were in touch with her in the recent past and her family members, among whom her children too are considered affected by the pandemic.