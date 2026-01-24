‘Yandham’ from ‘Mr. Work From Home’ strikes a chord with farming theme

The makers of Mr. Work From Home, an upcoming wholesome entertainer, have unveiled the film’s new song titled Yandham, adding to the growing buzz around the project. The film stars Trigun, Payal Radhakrishna, and Anish Kuruvilla in the lead roles and is written and directed by Madhudeep Chelikani.

Presented by CH. VSN Babji and produced by Aravind Mandem under the Lotus Creative Works banner, Mr. Work From Home has already drawn attention with its teaser, which received an encouraging response for its fresh concept and relatable treatment. The release of Yandham has further strengthened audience interest in the film.

The song visually highlights the character Krishna engaging in farming, offering a refreshing blend of rural life and contemporary sensibilities. The visuals, combined with energetic music by Prakash Cherukuri, bring the song alive and add strong mass appeal. Singer Baba Sehgal’s powerful and vibrant voice infuses the track with youthful energy, instantly connecting with younger audiences.

Lyricist Aravind Mandem plays a key role in shaping the song’s impact, with lyrics that underline the significance of agriculture while seamlessly blending the essence of soil with modern technological influences. The theme has resonated across age groups, striking a balance between tradition and progress.

The film’s technical team includes Ravikumar as director of photography and veteran editor Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao. With promotions picking up pace, Mr. Work From Home is expected to announce its release date soon.