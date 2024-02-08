‘Yatra 2’ review: Mahi V Raghav deserves all credits

Rating: 3/5

Mahi V Raghav, known for the acclaimed "Yatra," has released "Yatra 2," depicting YS Jagan's padayatra.The film hit screens on February 8, aiming to captivate Telugu audiences with its narrative inspired by the political leader's journey. The reception and impact of the movie among the audience remain to be seen.

Story

In 2009, 'Yatra 2' unfolds as it chronicles the political journey of YS Jagan (Jiiva), son of the late YSR (Mammootty). Following YSR's demise, the Congress Party, portrayed as the Progress Party in the movie, overlooks Jagan for the Chief Minister post. Despite overwhelming support from MLAs, Jagan faces bureaucratic resistance. Determined to fulfill his promise, Jagan embarks on a condolence trip for those affected by YSR's passing, defying authorities. The Congress party reacts with hostility, leading to Jagan's resignation and the formation of the YSR party. The film explores Jagan's political battles and the significant 2019 election outcome, promising an engaging narrative in theaters.

Performances

In Yatra 2, Jiiva takes the spotlight, embodying resilience, unwavering principles, and an unyielding commitment. Jiiva impeccably captures Jagan's essence, walking in his footsteps and convincingly portraying the character's sophistication. His portrayal resonates, showcasing heroism and an unswerving dedication to his promises, leaving a lasting impact on the audience. Even in Mammootty's brief appearance, his depiction of YSR is remarkable, enhancing the character's sobriety and nobility.

The supporting cast, including Mahesh Manjrekar as Chandrababu, Suzanne Bernhardt as Sonia Gandhi, and Ketaki Narayan as YS Bharti, delivers commendable performances, contributing to the film's overall narrative. The film unfolds a gripping tale of political dynamics, excellently portrayed by the talented cast, making it a compelling watch for audiences.

Technicalities

Mahi V Raghav deserves applause for choosing a leader like YS Jagan and crafting a film around his Padayatra. The film avoids the cliché of portraying one as a hero at the expense of making another a villain. The director’s storytelling prowess shines through as he elevates YS Jagan's character without resorting to belittling others. Successfully encapsulating a familiar tale within a two-hour cinematic experience, Mahi V Raghava's risk pays off, delivering a beautiful and emotional narrative supported by a strong technical team.

The casting director deserves accolades for aptly selecting actors for their roles in "Yatra 2". Santhosh Narayanan's music stands out, contributing to the film's excellence. Shravan Katikaneni's editing and Madhie's cinematography receive commendation. The film's concise duration is an asset, yet the second half might feel slightly lethargic due to the screenplay.