‘Yatra 2’ trailer evokes an emotional journey

United Andhra Pradesh’s last people’s elected chief minister, Late Dr YS Rajasekhar Reddy’s inspiring journey of comprehensing people’s problems and needs is impressively depicted in ‘Yatra’ movie.

Now, as a continuation to it, ‘Yatra 2’ is being made. While, Malayalam star hero Mammootty was reprised in the role of YSR, Kollywood star Jiiva did the role of his son, YS Jagan, current chief minister of Andhra Pradesh.

‘Yatra 2’ explores the political landscape of Andhra Pradesh between 2009-2019, along with YS Jagan’s historic walkathon for the sake of needy people. ‘Yatra 2’ is getting released in theatres on 8th February. Makers unveiled the trailer of ‘Yatra 2’ on 3rd February. Trailer effectively showcases the political problems and emotional turmoil YS Jagan undergoes during 2009 to 2019 period.

It struck the right chord with highly emotional scenes. Mahi V Raghav directed ‘Yatra 2’ which is jointly bankrolled by Three Autumn Leaves, V Celluloids and Shiva Meka. Santosh Narayanan’s music and Madhie’s cinematography has enhanced the mood of the trailer to a whole new level.