‘Yatra 2’ will not influence voters- Director Mahi V Raghav

Director Mahi V Raghav is known for his films like “Paatashaala,” and “Yatra.” He also made his mark through the recent web shows “Save The Tigers” and “Shaitan.” Now, the “Anando Brahma” director is all set to make “Yatra 2.” Shiva Meka is producing “Yatra 2” under Autumn Leafs and V Celluloid banners. Recently, the team released a motion poster of “Yatra 2” at an event in Hyderabad.



Mahi V Raghav said that, generally, filmmakers think about commercial viability while choosing a script. He said,” Yatra is about a politician’s self-discovery and how he understood the problems of the people. In “Yatra 2,” I will showcase the journey of our very own CM YS Jagan during 2009-2019.” Mahi V Raghav said that he would depict the growth of Jagan as a political drama.

Mahi V Raghav said that though the movie is based on true events, their team is fictionalizing things so that the film entertains the audience. He stated that the movie will revolve around the point, which is about a son fulfilling his father’s promise. “Please don’t assume Andhra voters will get influenced by the movie. They will get emotional after watching Yatra 2,” said the director.

Mahi V Raghav mentioned that the voters will vote according to their choice, and a film cannot influence them. He added that “Yatra 2” will portray how and when Jagan started his political journey and his growth. He made it clear that he would portray the ups and downs of YS Jagan in the film.

“Doing political films is risky, and their release time is very significant. Hence we have decided to release it during the election time. There might be people who might agree or disagree with what I will project in the movie. We will reveal the details about the cast very soon,” said Mahi V Raghav. Santosh Narayanan is composing the tunes.