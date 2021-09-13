Yeleti gets a successful hero!

Chandrasekhar Yeleti failed big time in the recent past with the film Check. Nithiin and Rakul Preet Singh played the lead roles in the film. The movie was released amidst the poor buzz and ended as a disaster. Now, Yeleti is planning for a new film and he is said to have found a hero for his film.

As per the latest reports, Yeleti is planning to direct Gopichand once again. The duo earlier delivered the films Sahasam and Okkadunnadu. Both the films left a good impression on the audiences. The duo will now come up with another film that marks their third collaboration.

Gopichand scored a big hit with Seetimaarr and the success is now going to help him to get new opportunities. The actor is extremely happy with the success and there is no confirmation on the project in discussions. More details are awaited.