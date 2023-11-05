Live
Young hero Anand Deverakonda launched te first lyrical song 'Evadu Manodu' from the movie "Prema Katha"
The upcoming movie Prema Katha starring Kishore KSD and Diya Sithepalli is jointly produced by Tonga Productions LLP and Cine Valley Movies.
The upcoming movie Prema Katha starring Kishore KSD and Diya Sithepalli is jointly produced by Tonga Productions LLP and Cine Valley Movies. Producers are Vijay Mattapalli, Sushil Vajpilly and Singanamala Kalyan. Upender Goud Erra is acting as co-producer. Directed by Sivashakti Reddy D. Hero Anand Deverakonda released the first lyrical song 'Evadu Manodu' from the movie "Premakatha". Anand Deverakonda expressed his best wishes to the team that it will become a chartbuster after hearing the song.
Music director Radhan composed the song 'Evadu Manodu.' while Rambabu Gosala provided the lyrics. This song is brilliantly sung by CV Santhosh. It is an impressive song with powerful lyrics and striking tune.
Director Sivashakti Reddy D is making this movie to appeal to today's young audience with a diverse love story. The movie "Prema Katha", which is currently in the final stages of shooting, is going to be released in theaters soon.
Actors - Kishore KSD, Diya Sitepalli, Raj Thirandasu, Vinay Mahadev, Netra Sadhu etc.
Technical team
DVP - Vasu Pendem
Music - Radhan
Editor - Alayam Anil
Art Director - Veera Murali
Costumes - Shivani Erra
Executive Producer - Giri Pinninti
Line Producers - E. Srinivas Goud, M. Hanumanth Reddy, Chandu Kodurupaka
Lyrics - Krishna Chaitanya, Rambabu Gosala, Krishna Kant
Banners - Tonga Productions LLP, Cine Valley Movies
Producers - Vijay Mattapalli, Sushil Vajapilly, Singanamala Kalyan
Co Producer - Upender Goud Erra
PRO - GSK Media
Written and Directed by - Sivashakti Reddy D