Youthful romantic entertainer wraps its production
Anand Deverakonda and Vaishnavi Chaitanya’s upcoming youthful romantic entertainer, “Baby,” has good buzz among the cinephiles. “O Rendu Prema Meghaalila” and “Deva Raaja” songs have become solid chartbusters and are currently ruling the playlists.
The recently released third single, “Premisthunna,” too, fetched a decent response. The latest news is that the film has wrapped up its production part. “Baby” is well on track for the theatrical release on July 14. The film’s teaser also has attracted the audience.
Bankrolled by SKN under the Mass Movie Makers banner, Sai Rajesh is the director of Baby. Viraj Ashwin, Naga Babu, Lirisha, Kusuma Degalamarri, Sathvik Anand, Babloo, Seetha, Mounika, and Keerthana are playing key roles. Vijay Bulganin is composing the tunes.