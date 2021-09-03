Youtuber Sarayu in Bigg Boss 5?

Bigg Boss TV show is set to begin from 5th of this month. In a few days, the biggest entertainment is going to be back on the small screen. Nagarjuna will return as a host for the TV show. Interestingly, there is no clarity on when on the contestants in the TV show this time.

There are reports about people like Surekha Vani, Priya, Shanmukh Jaswanth and others in the TV show this time. We hear that Youtuber Sarayu is also going to be a part of the TV show.

Sarayu who makes videos on bold topics on Youtube is reportedly a part of the TV show and will be taking a huge pay check. Sarayu also did a few short films that went popular in a less time.

The official confirmation on the same will be out soon.