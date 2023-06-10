  • Menu
Yuvraj Singh wishes Balayya on his special day; his tweet goes viral

Cricketer Yuvraj Singh played a crucial role in India clinching the ICC T20 World Cup 2007 and ICC ODI World Cup 2011. It is known to all that the...

Cricketer Yuvraj Singh played a crucial role in India clinching the ICC T20 World Cup 2007 and ICC ODI World Cup 2011. It is known to all that the former cricketer is a cancer survivor, and hence he started a foundation to aid cancer patients.

Tollywood actor and God of Masses Balakrishna also does a lot of charity work through his Basavatarakam Cancer Hospital. In the past, both Balayya and Yuvraj met, and the former cricketer appreciated the humanitarian works of Balakrishna. Since then, Yuvraj has been sending special birthday wishes to Balakrishna every year without fail.

Today Balakrishna is celebrating his 63rd birthday. Yuvraj took to his Twitter account and wished the actor. Yuvraj wrote that Balakrishna’s dedication to bringing a positive impact in society through the latter’s cancer hospital and research center is an inspiration to all. The tweet is going viral all over on social media.



