‘Zebra’ to hits screens on Nov 22nd

The much-anticipated multi-starrer Zebra, starring talented hero Satya Dev and Kannada star Daali Dhananjaya, is all set to hit theatres on November 22nd, 2024. Directed by Eashvar Karthic, this action-packed film has already created significant buzz among fans with its intriguing promotional material.

Produced by SN Reddy, S Padmaja, Bala Sundaram, and Dinesh Sundaram under Padmaja Films Private Ltd and Old Town Pictures, Zebra showcases Satya Dev and Daali Dhananjaya in fierce avatars. The release date poster teases thrilling elements with visuals of currency notes, a lighthouse, and a factory, suggesting a high-stakes narrative.

Promotions for the film are in full swing, with the first look posters, motion videos, and teaser already generating curiosity. The teaser, in particular, received a warm response, further heightening expectations for the film.

The film features an impressive supporting cast, including Sathyaraj, Satya Akkala, Jennifer Piccinato, Sunil, and Priya Bhavani Shankar. With the tagline "Luck Favors The Brave," Zebra promises a gripping and intense story.

The technical crew boasts renowned names like Ravi Basrur, who scores the music, and Satya Ponmar, who handles the cinematography. Co-produced by S Srilakshmi Reddy, the film’s editing is done by Anil Krish, with dialogues penned by Meeraqh.







