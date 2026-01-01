Pensions distributed ahead of New Year

Vijayawada: NTR district Collector Dr G Lakshmisha has said that NTR Bharosa Social Security Pension scheme is ensuring social security and a dignified life for the poor, marking another important step in people-centric governance. He stated that the government ensured pension amounts reached beneficiaries even before the beginning of the New Year, reinforcing confidence and financial security among the underprivileged.

As part of NTR Bharosa social security pension distribution programme, the Collector, along with officials, participated in the distribution at Lenin Centre area under Vijayawada Urban limits on Wednesday. He reviewed door-to-door pension delivery process carried out by ward secretariat staff and government employees and interacted with beneficiaries to verify whether pension amounts were being distributed correctly across categories.

The Collector enquired the beneficiaries about the receipt of pension amounts and expressed satisfaction over the smooth and transparent implementation.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Lakshmisha said the State government had made special arrangements to distribute pensions on December 31 itself to ensure that beneficiaries receive the amount at the very start of the New Year. He informed that a total of 2,28,592 pensions, including newly sanctioned ones, are being distributed in the district under the NTR Bharosa scheme, involving an expenditure of about Rs 98.95 crore.

He appreciated field-level officials for working in close coordination to ensure hassle-free, transparent, and accountable distribution at beneficiaries’ doorsteps, strictly following government guidelines. The Collector reiterated that the core objective of welfare schemes is to bring positive change in the lives of the poor and said officials are working responsibly to achieve this goal.

DRDA PD ANV Nanchar Rao, Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) Urban Community Development (UCD) Project Officer (PO) P Venkata Narayana, and other officials were present.

CIVIC CHIEF DISTRIBUTES PENSIONS

Vijayawada Municipal Corporation Commissioner Dhyanachandra HM distributed NTR Bharosa pensions to beneficiaries during an inspection of Mithila Nagar, Vidyadharapuram, and surrounding areas on Wednesday. He verified beneficiaries’ Aadhaar cards and ensured pension disbursal through the Face Recognition System (FRS). He interacted with beneficiaries to ascertain whether pensions were being received regularly, delivered at their doorsteps, and disbursed correctly every month.

The Commissioner said as per the directions of the State government, pensions were being distributed a day in advance in view of the New Year. He said staff began distribution from early morning to ensure hassle-free delivery at beneficiaries’ homes. He informed that within the municipal limits, 18,476 pensions are being distributed in Circle-1, as many as 23,396 in Circle-2, and 18,268 in Circle-3, with steps taken to ensure timely distribution to all eligible beneficiaries.