‘Zebra’ trailer: Twists and turns

The upcoming crime thriller Zebra, starring Satya Dev and Daali Dhananjaya, is all set to hit theaters on November 22. Directed by Eashvar Karthic, the film promises a blend of high-octane action, suspense, and gripping storytelling. To ramp up the excitement, Megastar Chiranjeevi unveiled the much-anticipated theatrical trailer, which has already created a buzz among movie enthusiasts.

The trailer introduces Satya Dev as a sharp-witted bank employee who secretly indulges in small-time fraud, unbeknownst to his love interest Priya Bhavani Shankar and best friend Satya. However, his secretive actions put him on the radar of Daali Dhananjaya's character, a ruthless villain who values respect above all. The narrative follows Satya and his gang as they are thrust into a deadly game of survival against Dhananjaya's menacing force.

Satya Dev shines in the role, showcasing his versatility and charisma, while Priya Bhavani Shankar brings an innocent charm to her character. Daali Dhananjaya delivers a powerful performance as the formidable antagonist, adding a layer of intensity to the film. The trailer also highlights the film's stellar supporting cast, adding intrigue to the storyline.

Visually, Zebra impresses with Satya Ponmar’s arresting cinematography and meticulously crafted action sequences. The suspenseful score by Ravi Basrur further amplifies the film’s thrilling atmosphere, ensuring an edge-of-the-seat experience for viewers.

Packed with unexpected twists, dynamic performances, and top-notch production values, Zebra is poised to offer an adrenaline-pumping cinematic ride when it releases later this month.