Tom Cruise performs daring rooftop stunt at BFI fellowship celebration in London

Tom Cruise once again proved his flair for the dramatic as he stunned fans with a high-altitude appearance atop London’s BFI IMAX theatre this weekend. The Hollywood legend was in the capital to receive the prestigious BFI Fellowship award in recognition of his exceptional contribution to cinema—but true to form, Cruise added an adrenaline-fuelled twist to the occasion.

Wearing a sleek suit and standing proudly on the roof of the IMAX building—which was draped in a giant poster of his upcoming film Mission Impossible: The Final Reckoning—Cruise created a moment that felt straight out of one of his own blockbuster scenes. The live stunt was a striking blend of showmanship and celebration, reflecting not only the scale of his new film but also his lifelong dedication to the cinematic experience.

The award ceremony marked a major milestone in Cruise’s illustrious career, with the BFI honouring his decades of influence on global filmmaking. His surprise rooftop appearance captivated onlookers and ignited buzz for the final instalment in the Mission Impossible saga, which is set to premiere at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival ahead of its global release.

Directed by Christopher McQuarrie, Mission Impossible: The Final Reckoning brings together an all-star cast including Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Pom Klementieff, Angela Bassett, and more. The film promises an explosive conclusion to one of the most enduring action franchises in modern cinema.

UK fans can catch the action when the film hits cinemas on Saturday, 17 May 2025. It will be released in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

With his blend of fearless spectacle and commitment to the big screen, Cruise continues to elevate the art of filmmaking—and if his latest stunt is anything to go by, he’s far from slowing down.